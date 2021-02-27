Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.68 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

