Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

