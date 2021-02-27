Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

