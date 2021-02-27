Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $55.25 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

