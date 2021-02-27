Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $5,024,231 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

