Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

