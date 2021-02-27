Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

