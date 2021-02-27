Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 13,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

