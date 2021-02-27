Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 3,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.