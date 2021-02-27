Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.25. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 810,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

