Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Up 12%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) shares were up 12% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Approximately 1,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.