SHIELD Market Cap Hits $283,694.70 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $283,694.70 and $1,055.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,102.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.43 or 0.03137452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00366162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.01033013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00443969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00396245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00255684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00023340 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

