Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $8.66 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $274,073.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.66 or 0.00018618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 41.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00486336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00496330 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

