Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SSDOY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shiseido stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

