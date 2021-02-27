Shivom Achieves Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00732858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

