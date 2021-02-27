SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SIGA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 347,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,052. The firm has a market cap of $489.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

