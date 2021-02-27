Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 12,185 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

