Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Aptose Biosciences worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 169,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.96 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.