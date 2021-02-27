Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

