Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,414 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $329.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

