Sigma Planning Corp Buys 42,719 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $11.43 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.