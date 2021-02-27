Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.