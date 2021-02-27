Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.