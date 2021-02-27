Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $261.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.