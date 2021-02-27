Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silgan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silgan by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 138,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Silgan by 1,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.