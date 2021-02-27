Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stake Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,911,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of SILK opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

