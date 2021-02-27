Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $155,723.83 and approximately $241.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019506 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005247 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,659,961 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

