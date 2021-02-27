Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.58. Sims shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 33,290 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sims alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.79%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.