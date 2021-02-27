SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $300,809.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $300,809.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

