SingularityNET Reaches One Day Volume of $5.16 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $182.93 million and $5.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00718965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040927 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,990,827 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

