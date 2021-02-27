SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$6.10. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 30,084 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.77.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.