SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of SiTime worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITM opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $1,093,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

