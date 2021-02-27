SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of SJW Group worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.