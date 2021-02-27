Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $44.21 million and $3.05 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00489752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00491363 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.