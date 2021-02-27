SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of SkyWest worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of SKYW opened at $56.37 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

