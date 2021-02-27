SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.14% of SL Green Realty worth $384,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.6% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 41.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Bank of America upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

