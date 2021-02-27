SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.40% of SLM worth $390,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

