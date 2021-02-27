SmartMesh Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $188,973.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

