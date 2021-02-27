Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $971,719.08 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $971,719.08 and $159,079.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00179183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

