SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 32% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $398.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.