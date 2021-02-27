Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires Shares of 203,220 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,814,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.27% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,007 shares of company stock worth $26,738,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 942,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,035. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.