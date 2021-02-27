Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.19% of EPAM Systems worth $37,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $5,106,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $9.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.61. The stock had a trading volume of 314,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

