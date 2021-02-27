Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.00. 3,333,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.81. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

