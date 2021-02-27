Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 167,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.96. 813,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,294. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $297.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.46 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

