Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,890 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.91 on Friday, reaching $259.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

