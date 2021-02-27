Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $675.50. 39,767,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315,635. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

