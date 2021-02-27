Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

SSNC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. 1,461,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,809. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.