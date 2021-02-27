Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $29.47 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.08. 2,116,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,538. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

