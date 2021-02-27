Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $4.96 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,990 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 124,010 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned about 0.09% of FireEye worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FireEye by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

