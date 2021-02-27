Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $40.40 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.